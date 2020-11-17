Mattel Teams With Propagate & ‘Let’s Make A Deal’ Showrunner John Quinn To Develop Uno Game Show

Card game Uno is set to be adapted as a television game show after toy company Mattel teamed with Propagate Content and Let’s Make A Deal showrunner.

The Uno Game Show is part of a new slate of unscripted television shows being developed by Mattel Television, the production arm of the toy manufacturer. Mattel Television is best known for producing series such as Thomas & Friends and Netflix’s Barbie Princess Adventure as well as Masters of Universe series.

It is the latest attempt to turn the card game into a television series after Mattel had previously partnered with The Gurin Company in 2013.

The series will turn the card game into a larger-than-life televised competition. It will feature four teams competing to become the ultimate Uno champion, including audience participation, over-the-top physical challenges and trivia.

The card game, developed in 1971 by Merle Robbins, sees players compete to become the first to score 500 points, achieved over several rounds by being the first to play all of one’s own cards and scoring points from those of your rivals. Each deck of cards consists of red, yellow, green and blue cards as well as Wild and Wild Draw Four cards.

The game is celebrating its 50th anniversary next year.

Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Greg Lipstone of Propagate, which produces series such as Chopped and Running Wild with Bear Grylls, will exec produce alongside Quinn, who is in charge of long-running daytime game show Let’s Make A Deal.

“Uno is the most popular game in the world and is a fixture in pop culture, making it the ideal franchise to build a reality game show around,” said Adam Bonnett, executive producer, Mattel Television, who is leading the development project for Mattel. “Ben, Howard, Greg and John have deep expertise in unscripted content and are the perfect partners to help us transform Uno into a television series for the whole family.”

“Uno is a beloved game that has been entertaining people worldwide for generations. We are excited to team with Mattel and John Quinn to translate the game for television, and think The Uno Gameshow will be perfect for family viewing,” added Silverman and Owens.