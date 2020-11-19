‘The Masked Singer’ Gains To Top Wednesday Ratings; ‘For Life’ Season Premiere Dips

Once again, Fox’s “Kensday” ruled Wednesday, with The Masked Singer delivering a 1.6 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.16 million viewers, which was up from last week, and I Can See Your Voice (1.0, 3.69M) following and also climbing in the numbers. The duo giving the network the top spot in the demo overall on a rare night of all-fresh content in primetime.
On ABC, the second season of the legal drama For Life (0.4, 1.91M) premiered, taking a hit from its freshman opener as well as its Season 1 averages. ABC’s regular Wednesday lineup included new episodes of The Goldbergs (0.6, 3.60M) and The Conners (0.6, 3.58M), which both dipped a tenth, and American Housewife (0.6, 2.85M) and Black-ish (0.4, 2.33M), which held steady.
After last week’s premieres, NBC’s Chicago trio dipped a tenth across the board. Chicago Med (1.0, 7.62M) led the way and was the night’s most-watched broadcast program, followed by Chicago Fire (0.9, 7.55M) and Chicago PD (0.8, 6.19M). NBC finished overall No. 1 in viewers.
CBS served up a double dose of The Amazing Race, with the first episode (0.6, 3.72M) on par with last week and the second (0.5, 3.07M) ticking down. S.W.A.T. (0.3, 2.19M) also took a hit from last week’s season premiere.
The CW held steady with its lineup of Devils (0.1, 319,000) and Coroner (0.1, 541K).
