Masi Oka Joins Brad Pitt in Sony’s Action Pic ‘Bullet Train’

EXCLUSIVE: Heroes star Masi Oka is set to join the ensemble of Sony’s action thriller Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt. Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz and Andrew Koji are also on board.

Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch will direct and also supervise the script, which will be written by Zak Olkewicz.

The film is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by bestselling author Kotaro Isaka. Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada of CTB Inc., who represent Isaka and the IP, are executive producers on the project.

Kelly McCormick will produce Bullet Train through 87North, along with Antoine Fuqua. Kat Samick is exec producing and Brittany Morrissey is the executive overseeing the project for Sony Pictures.

Plot details are vague and it is unknown who Oka will be playing as well.

Oka was Emmy and Golden Globe nominated for his role of Hiro in NBC’s drama series Heroes. He most recently voiced the role of Agent K in animated feature Spies in Disguise and starred opposite Jason Statham in The Meg. He also starred in and produced an adaptation of anime series Death Note, alongside Dan Lin and Roy Lee for Netflix. He is currently producing alongside Will Gluck and Jodi Hildebrand If Cats Disappeared from the World for Sony Pictures.

He is repped by Luber Roklin, UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.