Mark Hamill Salutes Fellow ‘Star Wars’ Actor And ‘Darth Vader’ Persona David Prowse

Luke Skywalker has honored his father.

Mark Hamill has posted an Instagram tribute to fellow actor David Prowse, who played Darth Vader alongside Hamill in the original Star Wars trilogy and shared one of cinema’s greatest reveals with him.

“So sad to hear David Prowse has passed. He was a kind man & much more than Darth Vader. Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire-3 time British Weightlifting Champion & Safety Icon the Green Cross Code Man. He loved his fans as much as they loved him. #RIP“

Prowse died Saturday at age 85, his manager confirmed.

Prowse was cast as the iconic Vader for his imposing 6’6 frame, but the role was voiced by James Earl Jones.