‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ Trailer: First Look At Apple TV+ Event

The first look at Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special is out, with the trailer and key art for the December 4 event for Apple TV+ unveiled Friday.



The show will feature Carey with Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris, as well as Carey’s 9-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe.

The special finds the world faced with a holiday cheer crisis, which the North Pole knows only one person can solve: Santa’s great friend, Mariah Carey. Combining musical performances, dancing and animation, the show has Carey (spoiler alert) saving the day.

The soundtrack single and new music video for “Oh Santa!,” co-written by and featuring Carey performing with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, will be distributed by Sony Music and released on Apple Music and other streaming platforms December 4.

The companion soundtrack to the special will include Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri as additional musical guests, in addition to a new version of “Sleigh Ride.” The soundtrack will be available exclusively on Apple Music on December 4, and all other platforms December 11.

Carey is the bestselling female artist of all time, with more than 200 million albums sold to date and 19 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles (18 self-penned), more than any solo artist in history. She recently published her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, which debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times Best Seller list.