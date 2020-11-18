Mariah Carey’s AppleTV+ Christmas Special Reveals Premiere Date, Guest Lineup & ‘Oh Santa!’ Collaboration With Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson

This holiday season Mariah Carey fans will see more than just visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads. AppleTV+ revealed the premiere date, special guests and musical appearances for the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer’s holiday special.

Hitting the Apple streaming platform on Friday, December 4, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special will spread holiday cheer with an all-star lineup of guests including Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris. While the special touts an impressive list of pop culture figures, the holiday show wouldn’t be complete with equally impressive musical guests.

Set to join the singer are also Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, who will perform alongside Carey for their holiday number “Oh Santa!” The song and music video will be distributed by Sony Music and released on Apple Music and other streaming platforms on the special’s premiere date. Carey had previously teased the special collaboration on social media, sharing a shot of three directors chairs with her, Grande and Hudson’s initials printed on them.

Accompanying the AppleTV+ holiday special will be the Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special soundtrack full of new versions of holiday classics. Snoop Dogg, Jermain Dupri will also appear on the soundtrack available exclusively on Apple Music December 4, and all other platforms on December 11.

Following the premiere of Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, AppleTV+ will release an exclusive interview between Zane Lowe and Carey. In the conversation, Carey will share her favorite holiday songs, talk new music and her memoire and more.

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special is executive produced by Carey, Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor and Ashley Edens for Done + Dusted. Hamish Hamilton and Roman Coppola direct, and also serve as executive producers for the Caroline Fox-written special.