Details Revealed Of Major Abu Dhabi Film, TV & Gaming Production Hub

A major studio development is scheduled to open in Abu Dhabi in Q4 2021 with facilities for producing film, TV, gaming and more.

The Yas Creative Hub, being created by local outfit twofour54, will be comprised of 70,000 sq.ft. of studio and post-production space that the company says will double the number of local and international productions that the territory can host.

The overall development is 2.9 million sq.ft. (270,000 sq.m) and alongside production facilities will feature flexible workspaces, parks, restaurants, and an outdoor amphitheatre. Companies to have already signed up for office space include CNN, Ubisoft and Unity Technologies.

Twofour54 is aiming to triple the local workforce working in the visual entertainment field to 16,000 by the year 2031. The Twofour54 hub is already comprised of 600 companies and 5,000+ professionals, all of whom will relocate to the new campus. The studio is being built over the next 10 years in several stages.

“We are experiencing an exponential expansion in the creative industry. New technologies have enabled an explosion of content and platforms, transforming what it means to be creative and giving each of us the power to create and consume content how, where and when we like,” said H.E. Mohammed Al Mubarak, Chairman of twofour54 Abu Dhabi. “Yas Creative Hub will be a driving force in the evolution of Abu Dhabi’s own creative economy, bringing together a large and diverse community of skilled professionals in a stunning campus development purpose-designed to spark innovation and collaboration.”

Michael Garin, CEO of twofour54 Abu Dhabi, added: “Yas Creative Hub brings to life the essence of Abu Dhabi’s creative ecosystem: connectivity, flexibility, and community. It will be a flagship destination where creative businesses and entrepreneurs will create an agile workplace that suits their business and their team, join a vibrant community with shared aspirations, and turn good ideas into game-changing reality. Yas Creative Hub will be the home to a powerful cluster of creative sector giants, harnessing non-stop access to technology, content, creativity, talent development opportunities, and a gateway to a huge regional audience with an insatiable appetite for quality content. Given the changing circumstances driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased to say that Yas Creative Hub is the newest office of the future, rather than the last office of yesterday.”