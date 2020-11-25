Click to Skip Ad
‘Maid’: Xavi de Guzman Joins Cast Of Netflix Series In Recurring Role

Xavi de Guzman
Dante Swain/Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has confirmed that Operation Christmas Drop actor Xavi de Guzman will join the cast of Molly Smith Metzler’s housekeeping series Maidfrom John Wells Productions, Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television.

de Guzman is set to appear in a recurring role for the Netflix series. He joins Margaret Qualley and Nick Robinson.

Maid is inspired by Stephanie Land’s bestselling memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive. The series centers on Qualley’s Alex, a single mother who turns to housekeeping to make ends meet as she battles against poverty, homelessness and bureaucracy.

Known for acting in titles including The 100 and Take Two, de Guzman will play Ethan, the childhood friend of Nick Robinson’s Sean. Ethan and Sean both work in the local bar/restaurant.

In addition to Robinson and Qualley, de Guzman joins previously cast Anika Noni Rose, Andie MacDowell, Tracy Vilar and Billy Burke.

Metzler executive produces and will serve as showrunner. Wells and Erin Jontow executive produce with John Wells Prods., along with Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Brett Hedblom via LuckyChap Entertainment, and Land. John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment and Warner Bros. TV co-produce.

de Guzman’s credits also include Designated Survivor, Get Shorty, Air Emergency and Man Seeking Woman. He’s repped by More/Medavoy Management and Pacific Artists Management.

