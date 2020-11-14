Six Flags Magic Mountain Sets ‘Holiday In The Park Drive-Thru Experience’ To Ring Out 2020

The state mandate against California theme parks reopening remains in place, but one popular site has some plans for the holidays. Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia north of Los Angeles today announced its “Holiday in the Park Drive-thru Experience,” which will run on select nights from November 20-January 3.

The pandemic-friendly family experience will include eight distinct areas throughout the park with millions of twinkling lights choreographed to festive seasonal music, beloved holiday characters decked out for the holidays, iconic Holiday in the Park decorations and a drive-by featuring Santa Claus and his elves.

Online reservations and advance tickets will be required for the attraction, which will open at 6 p.m. on November 20-29; December 4-6, 11-13 and 18-3; and January 1-3.

Here are the mandated safety guidelines, which are based on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Appendix G in conjunction with Six Flags Magic Mountain policies:

All occupants of each enclosed vehicle are members of a single household or living unit. Occupants may not change vehicles during the parade route. For clarity, an enclosed vehicle does not include a motorcycle, a convertible with the top open, a vehicle without doors or a bicycle.

If any of the windows on a vehicle is open, the occupants of the vehicles must wear a face covering when approached by Six Flags Personnel, Security or Emergency Services.

Occupants of a participating vehicle cannot leave their vehicles except for emergency purposes. During this exception, the participant must use a cloth face covering while maintaining social/physical distancing.

Participating vehicles cannot exceed their maximum occupancy and must follow motor vehicle laws.

Vehicle-Based Parade must proceed by invitation/reservation only.

Any items or food and drink related trash must remain in the vehicle.

Vehicle-Based Parade must allow enough spacing between vehicles to allow for emergency entry and exit.

While traveling throughout the Vehicle-Based Parade route, the speed limit is 3 mph.

Restrooms are provided prior to entering the Vehicle-Based Parade route and at the conclusion of the route. In-Park restrooms are not available.

No stopping or parking along the Vehicle-Based Parade route is permitted unless directed by Six Flags Personnel, Security or Emergency Services.

Smoking is not permitted while participating in the Vehicle-Based Parade route.

All vehicles are subject to a search by Six Flags Personnel, Security or Emergency Services.

Due to the limited size of certain areas and terrain only cars, SUV’s, vans and pick-up trucks are permitted. No buses, RV’s, commercial vehicles, dually pick-up trucks, trailers, motorcycles etc.

Please adhere to the direction of Six Flags Personnel, Security or Emergency Services.

Alcohol, drugs and illegal substances are not permitted. Individuals in possession or under the influence will be denied entry or ejected.