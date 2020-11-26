How To Watch The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Online & On TV

Thanksgiving may look a little different this year as the Covid-19 pandemic keeps families from reuniting for turkey dinners, but Macy’s will continue with its annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in a modified fashion Thursday.

Set to feature performances and appearances by Dolly Parton, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots and more, the 94th annual event will opt for a virtual reimagining of the fall gathering — no crowds or even a parade route . Mario Lopez is set to host the event, most of which is being pre-taped this week within one 34th Street block near Macy’s flagship Herald Square store and utilizing only about a quarter of the usual participants to keep save from virus transmission.

The three-hour event will also feature performances from the casts of Broadway shows Jagged Little Pill, Mean Girls and Hamilton. Additional talent includes Tori Kelly, Patti LaBelle, Matthew Morrison, Leslie Odom Jr., Keke Palmer, Jordin Sparks and the New York City Rockettes (minus their usual kick-lines thanks to social distancing).

Home-stuck viewers can catch the annual parade on NBC, with Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker hosting the broadcast from 9 a.m.-noon in all time zones. The event will also be simulcast in Spanish on Telemundo with Admari Lopez, Jessica Carrillo, Rodner Figuero and Nastassia Bolivar hosting. An encore presentation is set for 2-5 p.m. in all time zones.

Those wishing to take an Internet approach to the holiday spectacle can head to Verizon’s digital platforms including YouTube, which will have the livestream starting 9 ET. You can watch that stream here:

For the first time in the parade’s broadcast history, NBCUniversal will provide live audio description on the Secondary Audio Program channel to cater to blind and visually impaired viewers.