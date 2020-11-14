Lynn Kellogg Dies: Daytime Emmy, Peabody Winner And Actress Was 77

Lynn Kellogg-Simpers, who played the original Sheila in the 1968 Broadway production of Hair, has died at 77. She had non-terminal leukemia complicated by COVID-19, according to her husband, John Simpers.

He said she had recently attended a gathering in a theater in Branson, Missouri. Many in attendance were not wearing masks.

In addition to Broadway, Kellogg-Simpers’s tv appearance include the daytime series The Edge of Night, The Beverly Hillbillies, It Takes a Thief” and Mission: Impossible.”.

She also had a supporting role in the Elvis Presley film, Charro!

A talented singer, Kellogg-Simpers appeared on The Johnny Cash Show and entertained Vietnam War troops. She also toured as a folk musician.

Late in her career, she developed the Sunday morning series Animals, Animals, Animals starring Hal Linden, which won a Peabody Award and a Daytime Emmy for outstanding children’s informational series.