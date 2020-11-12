Lulu Wang, Maren Ade, Mati Diop, Michael Weber Join Oxbelly Writers & Directors Lab 2020

EXCLUSIVE: This year’s Oxbelly Labs has set creative advisors including directors Maren Ade (Toni Erdmann), Mati Diop (Atlantics), Ulrich Köhler (In My Room) and Lulu Wang (The Farewell), as well as producer-seller Michael Weber, founder of The Match Factory.

The Lab is designer to offer promising international filmmakers the opportunity to work on their first or second feature script, as well as workshop and direct one scene from it, with guidance from industry mentors.

Led by Oxbelly’s artistic director and Greek filmmaker Athina Rachel Tsangari (Attenberg), the Lab is being hosted online this year.

Returning creative advisors include Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread), Michael Almereyda (Tesla), Ritesh Batra (Photograph), Lisa Cholodenko (Olive Kitteridge), Willem Dafoe (Tommaso), Naomi Foner (Running On Empty), Nick Kroll (Big Mouth), Jeff Nichols (Loving), Olivier Père (Executive Director Arte Cinema & Director of Film Acquisitions, ARTE France) and Eva Stefani (Manuscript).

The Labs were established in 2015 by the founder of Faliro House, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos (The Lobster). Each advisor focuses on a single project/fellow while the pairs engage in an additional round of one-on-one sessions in the fall, following a rewriting of the screenplays.

The Projects & Fellows for the 2020 Oxbelly Screenwriters and Directors Lab are:

· CUZ YOU’RE UGLY (Sharon Angelhart, Israel)

· GLORY B (Konstantinos Antonopoulos & Luigi Campi, Greece)

· LA FIEBRE (Mateo Bendesky, Argentina)

· A PORTRAIT (Sofia Bohdanowicz & Deragh Campbell, Canada)

· CUTBLOCK (Andrew Cividino, Canada)

· SPHINX (Camille Degeye & Luc Chessel, France)

· HANAMI (Denise Fernandes & Telmo Churro, Portugal, Cape Verde, Switzerland)

· ONE MORE DOWN (Lisa Gertsch, Switzerland)

· JEALOUS WHITE MEN (Ivan Granovsky & Mariana Ricardo, Argentina)

· GIRL FROM NORTH COUNTRY (Hannah Gross, USA)

· NEZOUH (Soudade Kaadan, Syria)

· ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT (Payal Kapadia, India)

· THAT BURNING LIGHT (Efthimis Kosemund Sanidis & Elizampetta Ilia Georgiadou, Greece)

· PETROL (Alena Lodkina, Australia)

· KA (Pedro Peralta, Portugal)

The 2020 Oxbelly Labs are supported by the Captain Vassilis & Carmen Constantakopoulos Foundation, Οnassis Foundation, Costa Navarino, Faliro House Productions, and the Utah Film Center.