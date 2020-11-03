Luis Troyano Dies: ‘The Great British Bake Off’ Finalist & Author Was 48

Luis Troyano, a finalist and audience favorite on Season Five of The Great British Bake Off, has died from esophageal cancer. He was 48.

His death was announced today by his agent Anne Kibel, who tweeted, “Sadly, my lovely client lost his brave fight against Oesophageal cancer last week. A fantastic man with a love of baking that saw him get to the finals of GBBO, write a wonderful book, Bake It Great and do so much more. Always in our thoughts.”

Broadcast in the U.K. on Channel 4, the retitled The Great British Baking Show also is available on Netflix. Season 5 aired in the U.K. in 2014, and is included in Netflix’s Collection 1.

Troyano, a marketing manager with the city council of Salford, U.K., tweeted about his cancer last April, writing, “A year ago today I had my cancer surgery and an awful tumour removed that would have killed me.” Thanking his medical team, Troyano noted, “I’m in your debt.”

On a JustGiving page in Toyrano’s memory, his wife Louise posted a message that he wrote prior to his death: “A special thank you to Macmillan Cancer Support, East Cheshire Hospice and the NHS including Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust and Stockport NHS Foundation Trust for trying to save my life and their tireless work to try and eliminate cancer. But more importantly a massive thank you to all the amazing professionals who really did try their absolute best for me, showed me absolute compassion and gave me more time than what was seemingly possible. I thank you sincerely.”

On its official Twitter page today, The Great British Bake Off tweeted, “We are deeply saddened to hear that Luis Troyano has passed away. It was a huge honour and pleasure to have him in the Bake Off Tent for Series Five. Our condolences and thoughts go out to his friends and family.”

Troyano’s 2015 book Bake It Great was chosen by The Independent as one of the 10 best of the many cookbooks emerging from the show.

