Dutch Fund Backs Lucrecia Martel’s ‘Chocobar’; Stockholm Film Fest Awards; ‘We Are Who We Are’ Deals – Global Briefs

Hubert Bals Fund Grants

The Hubert Bals Fund, the Dutch funder run by International Film Festival Rotterdam, has unveiled its latest round of decisions. A joint initiative by the Netherlands Film Fund and Hubert Bals has granted €50,000 apiece to two films: Lucrecia Martel’s Chocobar, and Gabriel Mascaro’s Centre Of The Earth. HBF has also selected twelve film projects from Africa, Asia, Latin America and Eastern Europe for their Script and Project Development Scheme, to receive grants with a combined total of €108,000. The full list of backed projects can be accessed here.

Stockholm FF Winners

This year’s Stockholm International Film Festival has unveiled its award winners, with Berlin Alexanderplatz taking Best Film and Identifying Features director Fernanda Valadez scooping Best Director and Best Debut. Valadez’s pic recently also won the top prize at Thessaloniki film fest, adding to its World Cinema Dramatic Special award from Sundance back in January. Stockholm FF took place physically this year, though with strict limitations in place. Only 50 people were allowed in each theater which meant admissions have been heavily down, though the event said its newly-launched Festival on Demand platform helped to make up for that with digital audiences in Sweden. Further award winners included Kaouther Ben Hania who took Best Script for The Man Who Sold His Skin, Katherine Waterston who won Best Actress for The World To Come, and Welket Bungué who took Best Actor for Berlin Alexanderplatz.

‘We Are Who We Are’ Goes Global

Luca Guadagnino’s HBO/Sky series We Are Who We Are has now been sold by Fremantle into 133 territories. Recent deals include: M-Net (South Africa), HBO Europe (Nordic, Spain, Portugal and CEE), HBO Latin America (Latin America & Caribbean), Starzplay (Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Germany, France, Luxembourg and Netherlands), Vodafone (Greece), more.tv (Russia), GO Plc (Malta), BluTV (Turkey), SBS (Australia), Bell Media’s SUPER ÉCRAN and Crave (French Canada) and WATCHA (South Korea). Starring Chloë Sevigny, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Alice Braga, the show tells the story of two American kids who live on a U.S. military base in Italy. It has previously sold to BBC Three in the UK.