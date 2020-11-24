Lucian-River Chauhan Joins Riz Ahmed & Octavia Spencer In Amazon Thriller ‘Invasion’

EXCLUSIVE: Young actor Lucian-River Chauhan is set to play opposite Riz Ahmed and Octavia Spencer in Amazon Studios’ sci-fi thriller Invasion, which is being directed by Michael Pearce.

The film, written by Pearce and Joe Barton, follows two young brothers who go on the run with their father, a decorated Marine (Ahmed), who is trying to protect them from an unhuman threat. As the journey takes them in increasingly dangerous and unexpected directions, the boys will need to confront hard truths and leave their childhood behind.

Amazon has worldwide rights to the project and will produce with Dimitri Doganis, Piers Vellacott and Derrin Schlesinger of UK-based production company, Raw. Film4’s Daniel Battsek, Ollie Madden and Julia Oh will serve as exec producers with Kate Churchill and Jenny Hinkey.

Lucian-River, who previously starred on two seasons of the CBC series, Heartland, is repped by Atlas Artists and The Characters Talent Agency in Toronto.