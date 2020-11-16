‘Love, Victor’ Star Mason Gooding To Voice Character In New Podcast Series ‘Electric Easy’

EXCLUSIVE: Mason Gooding is set to star in Electric Easy, a new podcast series that will be written and directed by Vanya Asher. QCODE Media is financing and distributing.

Electric Easy is a neo-noir thriller with musical elements about a futuristic world that touches on a number of timely themes including gender identity, body modification, sexuality, race and the evolution of underground culture. Each episode is told from the POV of a different character.

Gooding’s star has been on the rise after standout roles in Annapurna’s Booksmart as well as the Love, Simon spinoff series Love, Victor on Hulu. He also recently signed on to the latest installment in the Scream series for Paramount and Spyglass Media.

He is repped by Gersh, Grandview and Sloane Offer.