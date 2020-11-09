Louis Gossett Jr & Jurgen Prochnow Join ‘The Last Rifleman’ For WestEnd – AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winner Louis Gossett Jr (An Officer And A Gentleman) and Jurgen Prochnow (The Da Vinci Code) have joined Pierce Brosnan in war veteran story The Last Rifleman.

Deadline first revealed Brosnan was fronting director Terry Loane’s (Mickybo And Me) project ahead of TIFF. Inspired by a true story, Brosnan will play Artie Crawford, a Second World War veteran living in a care home in Northern Ireland who has just lost his wife. On the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, he decides to escape his care home and embarks on a journey to France to pay his final respects.

WestEnd Films is handling sales at AFM. CAA Media Finance and WestEnd are co-repping US rights.

Principal photography will take place from February in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Developed with funding from Northern Ireland Screen, the film was written by Kevin Fitzpatrick and is produced by Katy Jackson and John Leslie from Wee Buns. It is co-produced by Jacqueline Kerrin and Dominic Wright from Ripple World Pictures. Mark Huffam Kevin Jackson, Nick Leese, Eloise Singer and Tommie Curran are executive producing.

Louis Gosset Jr. is represented by Innovative Artists & Silver Lining Entertainment. Jurgen Prochnow is represented by David Rose of Innovative Artists and Jean-Pierre Henraux of Henraux Management.