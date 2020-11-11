Click to Skip Ad
Los Angeles Residents Startled By City’s New Amber Alert-Like Coronavirus Messages

Los Downtown Angeles Mega Agency

Los Angeles residents were startled at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening by Amber Alert-style messages on their cell phones warning about COVID-19 in the city.

The alerts had different messages.

One warned of the spread of COVID-19 saying, “cases are increasing. Please wear a mask and social distance.”

Another variation encouraged recipients to “Get a free test & results in 1 day.”

Angelenos took to Twitter to express shock.

“Did anyone in Los Angeles get a jolt from the Emergency Alert about Coronavirus in their phone just now?” one user wrote. Another called the alert “jarring.”

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti explained the alert during his press conference earlier in the evening.

“This week,” said the mayor, “L.A. residents will receive a wireless emergency text. It’s a reminder that if you do have symptoms or know somebody [who does] please make sure you get tested.”

The alert literally landed less than an hour later.

Garcetti also announced an expansion of the city’s testing capacity from about 20,000 tests available daily to over 30,000 as daily new cases, test positivity rate, hospitalizations and COVID-related ICU stays all rose drastically.

According to the mayor, the county recorded 2,318 more infections on Tuesday. That’s up from 1,406 last Monday, a 900 case increase in just over a week.

Last week, County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said, “If we ever see ourselves over 2,000 cases a day, that will translate in two weeks to more deaths.” She likely had no idea that jump would happen so soon.

California Secretary of Health and Human Services, Dr. Mark Ghaly announced on Tuesday that, as the pandemic worsens again, nearly a dozen counties are being required to move back to more restrictive measures.

A total of 11 counties, including one of the state’s most populous, fell back in the governor’s tiering structure. Sacramento, Stanislaus and San Diego retreated to the most restrictive Purple tier.

