Los Angeles County Coronavirus Update: Officials Report More Than 2,150 New Cases As County Remains In State’s Most Restrictive “Purple” Tier

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 2,152 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 new deaths. The latest report comes as California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned on Tuesday that a number of California’s counties will revert back to more restrictive tiers in his color-coded plan blueprint.

With 903 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19, Los Angeles County will remain in the most restrictive “purple” tier in Newsom’s plan. Earlier in the week, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer noted that L.A. County may move to the less-restrictive Tier 2 no earlier than four weeks from now.

Public Health officials said today that an increase in large public gatherings with minimal social distancing could be the cause of the COVID-19 surge. They also worry that, with the holidays just around the corner, large family gatherings can increase the risk of transmission.

In addition to avoiding large gatherings with people who don’t live in their own household, officials continue to urge Angelenos to correctly wear face coverings and maintain proper social distancing when possible. Even wearing a simple cloth mask can significantly protect residents from COVID-19 transmission, a UCLA study discovered. The study, released on Wednesday, revealed that cloth masks can reduce the spread of respiratory droplets by as much as 77%. Facemasks paired with face shields can reduce particle spread by 89%.

As of Wednesday, Los Angeles County has reported more than 2,000 new cases for the past seven days, a rate that Ferrer dubbed “alarming” on Monday. The county’s now recorded a total of 327,964 cases and 7,216 deaths.

Public Health Reports 22 New Deaths and 2,152 New Positive Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. View https://t.co/nifEmrRlBQ for more. pic.twitter.com/IYvFCG4xWD — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) November 11, 2020

City News Service contributed to this report.