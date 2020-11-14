Los Angeles Coronavirus Update: Public Health Confirms 3,780 New Positive COVID-19 Cases, Highest New Daily Transmissions Number Since July

With 3,780 new reported cases of COVID-19, Los Angeles County breaks its own record for the highest cases in one day since the summer surge in mid-July.

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday the thousands of new coronavirus cases, marking a new, grim high for the county. The latest report from the health officials also show 20 new deaths caused by COVID-19. Saturday’s hospitalizations, with 966 people admitted for COVID-19, is the highest hospitalization rate the county has in nearly two months.

As L.A. County seems to enter a dark period of high COVID-19 case and death numbers daily, health officials urge residents to take the necessary precautions this holiday season. From face coverings, outdoor gatherings and minimal socializing, residents can significantly reduce their risk of COVID-19 transmission by following officials’ recommendations.

In addition to warning residents about the dangers family gatherings and holiday celebrations may pose, Public Health notes that young people continue to drive the increase in community transmission in the county. Of the 3,780 new cases, 74% are from people younger than 50 years-old.

To date, Los Angeles officials have identified 336,549 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 7,266 deaths. California has seen least 1,019,000 positive cases and 18,218 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Los Angeles remains in the most restrictive “purple” tier of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s reopening plan. Earlier in the week, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer noted that L.A. County may move to the less-restrictive Tier 2 no earlier than four weeks from now.