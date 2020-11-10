Los Angeles Coronavirus Update: Health Official Says L.A. Crowds Celebrating Biden Win Likely To Infect Others, Should Quarantine

The streets of Los Angeles and cities across the country were packed with throngs celebrating Joe Biden’s presidential win this weekend. Thousands of revelers descended on downtown Los Angeles and other Southland communities to celebrate the victory of former Vice President Joe Biden over President Donald Trump.



Spontaneous and peaceful celebrations were also held Saturday on Sunset Boulevard in Silver Lake, in Echo Park, Venice and West Hollywood, with hundreds of revelers lining the streets, dancing to music and cars beeping their horns.

WATCH LIVE: Celebrations across SoCal continue. In this video, a group of people celebrate the projection that Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States on Sunset Boulevard in Silver Lake. https://t.co/fJRpRRqaw9 pic.twitter.com/Gvtgmn9OgR — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) November 7, 2020

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES:

There was a true sense of joy in the celebration March in DTLA this afternoon.

You could sense a feeling of relief….#BidenHarris2020 #biden #Celebration #losangeles pic.twitter.com/g9V2jzeddc — Tony Potts (@TonyPotts1) November 8, 2020

But on Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer warned those celebrations might come with a cost. Addressing those crowded together on the city’s streets this past weekend, Ferrer said they need to “take seriously the fact that you may have been infected with COVID-19.”

“If you’re going out in large crowds and singing or protesting — you’re going to have a lot of transmission there,” she observed.

“Please quarantine for 14 days and stay away from anyone who’s at serious risk,” she said to celebrants. “I also encourage you top get tested for COVID-19.”

Related Story California Coronavirus Update: Governor Gavin Newsom Warns Counties Will Fall Backwards Into

“We’re seeing a surge of COVID-19 cases across our county,” said the director, warning that residents need to be more careful.

“Over the weekend, we reported for Saturday and Sunday alone a total of 4300 cases,” warned Ferrer. “This is not connected to a backlog. These are real cases.”

“This is now a surge in cases,” she continued. “It’s happening at an accelerated pace. You saw our numbers last week. They were horrific.”

After last Monday, cases began to surge, first in the 1,800s on Tuesday and Wednesday, then on Thursday daily new cases went over 2,000 for the first time in weeks. On Friday, the number of new cases reached over 2,100 the first time since mid-August, at 2,108.

“We really do have to turn things around in the next couple weeks,” the director said. “We have to get control of the virus right now.”

Ferrer said she saw “very very troubling times ahead. And times that could overwhelm our healthcare system.”

Related Deadline Video: