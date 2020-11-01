Los Angeles County Coronavirus Report: 1,590 New Cases, 4 New Deaths – Update

UPDATE: On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) reports that there are 1,590 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths.

This brings the total cases in Los Angeles to 309,190 and 7,074 deaths. There are 799 people currently hospitalized wth 28% are in the ICU. Of the 3,140,000 individuals tested, 9% of all people tested positive.

PREVIOUS: If there’s anything Los Angeles County residents have learned since the beginning of the pandemic, it’s that the coronavirus doesn’t take holidays off. With Halloween underway and residents practicing their modified celebrations, Los Angeles Public Health urges Angelenos to avoid traditional trick-or-treating and trunk or treating this year.

The advisory comes as Public Health reports 15 new deaths and 1,326 new positive cases on Saturday. The latest update also shares a total of 783 current hospitalizations, with 28% of the admitted patients being treated in the ICU.

Typical Halloween practices such as partying and trick-or-treating increases the risk of COVID-19 exposure through crowding, communal food handling and encountering non-household individuals. Instead of in-person events, L.A. County health officials suggest virtual gatherings, at-home scavenger hunts and drive-in movies for those looking to get their horror fix this holiday.

As with any gathering, Halloween get-togethers should be limited to residents from at most two other households, while attendees maintain social distance and wear face coverings the entire time. Officials also encourage Halloween celebrants to stay home if they are experiencing symptoms, tested positive for COVID-19 or have been in contact with or exposed to someone who is positive.

To date, Public Health has reported a total of 307,618 positive cases of COVID-19 and a total of 7,071 deaths in Los Angeles County. On Friday, the United States became the country with the most COVID-19 cases, surpassing a total of 9 million cases. Most states are once again spiking to case highs not seen since the July peak of the pandemic.

Public Health Urges Residents to Have a Safe Halloween; Reports 15 New Deaths and 1,326 New Positive Cases of #COVID19. View https://t.co/zIbluBdvhW for More Information. pic.twitter.com/VzLIoNL6Db — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) October 31, 2020