Los Angeles Places New Limits On After-Hours Filming: It’s “Taillights At Ten” As FilmLA Rescinds Existing Overnight Permits

With the coronavirus surging in the state, the City and County of Los Angeles have placed new limits on after-hours filming. FilmLA, the local film permit office, said that these new limits prohibit after-hours on-location film activity in conformance with the state’s Limited Stay at Home Order.

Starting today, permissible filming hours will be restricted to 7 a.m.-10 p.m. in residential areas and from 5 a.m.-10 p.m. in commercial areas. “Local officials also clarified that pursuant to this action, no setup activity may begin earlier than the permissible time, and at the end of the day, activity must wrap to ensure it’s ‘taillights at ten,’” FilmLA said in its latest update.

FilmLA Urges Filmmakers To Follow Covid Protocols, Limit Shoots “Likely To Invite A Negative Community Response”

All previously issued permits for filming after these hours on or after November 26 now have been rescinded.

“These limits will apply until lifted, and for at least the duration of the State of California’s Limited Stay at Home Order, which currently expires on Dec. 21, 2020,” FilmLA said, noting that the permitting office’s production coordinators and the solution services teams are standing by to assist all customers affected by this change.

FilmLA Reports October Monthly Applications +24%, But Feature Film Production Still Low