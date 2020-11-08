Los Angeles Coronavirus Update: Public Health Confirms 2,418 New Cases; Warn Of Increased COVID-19 Transmission At Public Celebrations & Protests

Click to Skip Ad
Coronavirus
Adobe

Los Angeles Public Health confirmed on Saturday 15 new deaths tied to the coronavirus and announced 2,418 new positive cases. The latest update from the Los Angeles county officials continues to see the upward trend in cases, marking the third consecutive day of new cases over 2,000.

Saturday’s numbers see an increase from Friday’s reports where Public Health confirmed 2,065 cases. In addition to the new deaths and cases, Public Health reports 840 current hospitalizations, with 30% of patients receiving treatment in the ICU. With COVID-19 statistics continuing to rise, officials recommend that County residents continue avoiding large crowds, despite the desire to protest or celebrate following the results of local and presidential elections.

Across the country large groups have gathered to celebrate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ success over Donald Trump and Mike Pence, often not following CDC recommendations to remain six-feet apart. Additionally, Trump supporters or those hoping to challenge the election results have gathered in crowds in areas including Beverly Hills to protest. Officials say that such gatherings are where the coronavirus can easily spread, especially if people do not wear proper face coverings securely over their nose and mouth.

To date Los Angeles County has identified a total of 319,977 positive cases and a total of 7,170 deaths. The United States continues to see a grim upward trend across the board, reaching over 9.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 237,500 deaths, as of Saturday.

