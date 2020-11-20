Logan Lerman Joins Brad Pitt In Sony’s Action Pic ‘Bullet Train’

EXCLUSIVE: Hunters star Logan Lerman is set to join Sony’s action thriller Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt. Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon and Andrew Koji are also on board.

Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch will direct and also supervise the script, which will be written by Zak Olkewicz.

The film is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by bestselling author Kotaro Isaka. Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada of CTB Inc., who represent Isaka and the IP, are executive producers on the project.

Kelly McCormick will produce Bullet Train through 87North, along with Antoine Fuqua. Kat Samick is exec producing and Brittany Morrissey is the executive overseeing the project for Sony Pictures. Plot details are vague and it is unknown who Lerman will be playing as well.

Lerman can currently be seen in Hunters on Amazon, in which he stars opposite Al Pacino. The show has been picked up for a second season and will shoot next year. Previously Logan starred opposite Brad Pitt in David Ayer’s World War II film Fury and played the lead in Stephen Chbosky’s film The Perks of Being A Wallflower. His other credits include Jim Mangold’s 3:10 To Yuma alongside Russell Crowe and Christian Bale, Darren Aronofsky’s Noah and the title character in the Percy Jackson franchise. He will next be seen alongside Elisabeth Moss, Odessa Young and Michael Stuhlbarg in Josephine Decker’s film Shirley. Lerman is also producing numerous film projects with his producing partner Jonathan Schwartz.

Lerman is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, WME and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman LLP.