Liz Biber Named Partner & Head Of Content PR At The Lede Company

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran communications executive Liz Biber has been named partner and Head of Content at the Lede Company in what is a new position at the agency.

The former Senior PR exec of Open Road Films, Weinstein/Dimension and Sony is overseeing a new content division at Lede focused on developing and executing strategic and creative PR and awards campaigns for films, television, podcasts and digital content. Biber joined Lede in March, and is based in the firm’s LA office. To date, she’s been working with clients including Netflix movies Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and I’m Thinking of Ending Things, as well as Emmy-winning limited series Unorthodox; and Amazon Prime Video, including its recent global hit, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the Luminary podcasting platform, and others.

In addition to joining Lede Co-CEOs Sarah Rothman, Amanda Silverman, Meredith O’Sullivan and Christine Su, Biber joins Dvora Englefeld who is a partner and head of music.

Over the last decade at Open Road Films, Biber spearheaded campaigns for such movies as Oscar Best Picture winner Spotlight, which in 2016 made the distributor the youngest company to win the motion picture industry’s top prize. As a strategic advisor to film, television and awards clients, at Open Road, and in her previous senior publicity roles at The Weinstein Company/Dimension Films and Sony Pictures Entertainment, she played a leading role in the campaigns for: Oliver Stone’s Snowden, Marshall, starring Chadwick Boseman,, Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 11/9, Jon Stewart’s Rosewater, Garry Marshall’s Mother’s Day, Home Again, Bleed For This, Steven Soderbergh’s Side Effects, Nightcrawler, Jon Favreau’s Chef, David Ayer’s End Of Watch, Inglourious Basterds, Robert Redford’s The Conspirator, The Reader, The Road, Moore’s Sicko and many others. She also contributed to the campaigns for The Irishman, Marriage Story, The Two Popes and First Man.

“Liz is one of the most creative, resourceful and hardest working people I know,” said Sarah Rothman, Partner at The Lede Company. “She is passionate about everything she does and has a deep understanding of the dynamic media landscape. She is an incredible addition to our team.”

Biber stated: “Meredith, Amanda, Sarah and Christine have created a company that is wildly impressive — a robust business with a creative, collaborative and upbeat culture. Joining these remarkable women is a wonderful opportunity for me to bring my years of experience in film PR to clients across the entertainment industry.”

The Lede Company was founded in 2018 and is a full-service public relations and consulting agency. With dedicated Talent, Music, Strategic Communications, Brand and Content divisions, the firm represents an array of clients including Amy Schumer, Camila Cabello, Cara Delevigne, Charlize Theron, Chelsea Handler, Emma Stone, Gael Garcia Bernal, Grimes, Halle Berry, Halsey, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Biel, Lady Gaga, Mary J. Blige, Miley Cyrus, Penelope Cruz, Reese Witherspoon, Rihanna, Shakira, Will Smith, Anonymous Content, Hello Sunshine, Illumination, Jada and Will Smith’s Westbrook Inc, 88Rising, Complex Media, Foot Locker, Keds, Just Water, Russell Athletic, among others.