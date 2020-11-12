Lionsgate UK Shedding 15-20 Staff As Part Of Motion Picture Group Cuts

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate is shedding between 15-20 staff from its UK office as part of recently announced Global Motion Picture Group cuts, we can reveal.

Lionsgate has been a stalwart financier-distributor in the UK for more than a decade, backing and acquiring a host of Brit movies, often early in their production, and steering strong results for Lionsgate’s U.S. acquisitions and productions.

Much of that UK strategy and direction was driven by former UK & Europe CEO Zygi Kamasa who left the mini-major over the summer. Lionsgate’s current UK President of Film and TV Nicola Pearcey, who worked for 14 years under Kamasa, is set to leave at the end of this year after only a few months at the helm.

Going forward, we hear it’s likely Lionsgate will be less involved in early UK film production investments as the company centralises more control and strategy in the U.S. There is no word yet on exactly how the UK film team will be structured but there’s likely to be more crossover between the theatrical and home ent teams.

That said, the studio is still expected to acquire some sizeable third part acquisitions for the UK each year. Just not as many as 5-10 years ago. This is in keeping with an industry-wide studio streamlining trend in the face of COVID challenges and shifting viewing habits.

Upcoming on the 2021 release slate for Lionsgate UK are franchise movies such as The Hitman’s Bodyguard’s Wife, as well as UK dramas such as Ammonite, The Father and Mothering Sunday.

Lionsgate, which has around 70 staff based outside the U.S., declined to comment.