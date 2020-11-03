Lionsgate President UK & Europe Nicola Pearcey To Exit At The End Of The Year

Nicola Pearcey, President of Lionsgate’s film and TV operations in the UK, is to leave the company “to pursue new opportunities” at the end of the year, the mini-major has announced. Pearcey has only been in the role since August.

A successor has not been named and Lionsgate was unavailable for comment. Our sources indicate that the studio’s UK structure may look a little different going forward. There is likely to be clarity in coming weeks.

This is Lionsgate’s second European chief to depart in the space of six months, following Zygi Kamasa’s exit in July. As the realities of COVID and shifting viewing habits take hold, we are seeing significant restructuring and downsizing across most traditional studios.

During her 14-year tenure at Lionsgate UK, Pearcey helped shepherd the UK releases of blockbuster franchises The Hunger Games, John Wick and The Expendables and critically-acclaimed successes including the multiple La La Land, Knives Out and locally-acquired films Military Wives, Fighting With My Family, Eddie The Eagle and McQueen, among others.

Pearcey has also been key to growing Lionsgate’s TV business in the UK with shows like The Goes Wrong Show on BBC One, BBC2’s comedy series Motherland, and The Pact, with Little Door Productions, BBC Cymru Wales and Great Point Media.

“My tenure at Lionsgate has been deeply rewarding but the time has come for me to pursue an expanding range of new opportunities. It has been a privilege to help grow this company and to help build an immensely talented family internally and externally, and I’m proud of the great content and partnerships we have created over the years,” said Pearcey. “I am extremely grateful to Lionsgate’s leadership team for all that we have accomplished together, and I want to salute our employees in the UK for working with passion, creativity and entrepreneurial energy on everything they do. I wish the company all the very best for continued success.”

“I want to thank Nicola for 14 years of valuable contributions to the growth of our business in the UK,” commented Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “She has been an inspiring and ambitious leader in growing Lionsgate UK into a strong film and television brand, and she has helped to create a vibrant and close knit culture among our employees. It has been a real pleasure working with her, and we wish her the very best in her future endeavors.”