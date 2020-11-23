‘Line Of Duty’ Season 6 Wraps Filming After Five-Month Coronavirus Hiatus

Line Of Duty, the BBC’s widely acclaimed police drama, has wrapped filming on Season 6 after an 82-day shoot and a five-month enforced hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Creator Jed Mercurio tweeted that the World Productions show had wrapped on Monday evening. He thanked cast and crew for their work, as well as thanking Line Of Duty’s loyal fans for their patience.

#LineofDuty6 @worldprods @BBCOne That's a wrap! Our last day of filming completed a few hours ago. 82 days of shooting with the CoViD shutdown in between, but we made it, thanks to our brilliant cast and crew. And thanks to our loyal fans for your exceptional patience. pic.twitter.com/BgijiE9kny — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) November 23, 2020

Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar, and Vicky McClure are returning as anti-corruption police officers in Season 6, with Kelly Macdonald playing the suspected bent copper DCI Joanne Davidson.

Line Of Duty began shooting at the start of the year but was forced to shut down on March 16 as coronavirus swept across the UK. Filming resumed again in late August. The series is set to air in 2021.

ITV Studios is selling Season 6 of the show around the world after the collapse of Kew Media Distribution earlier this year.