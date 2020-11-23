Click to Skip Ad
How 'The Cave' Director Feras Fayyad Became Embroiled In An Alleged Danish #MeToo Scandal
Lily James True-Crime Movie ‘Peggy Jo’ Pre-Sells To Universal For Slew Of Territories

Lily James
Lily James zz/KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx

HanWay Films has closed a string of international pre-sales on Phillip Noyce’s true-crime love story Peggy Jo, which is set to star Lily James.

Universal Pictures Content Group has picked up the movie for Benelux, German speaking Europe, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Turkey, UK, Bulgaria, former Yugoslavia, Czech & Slovak Republics, Hungary, Poland, Romania, CIS, Baltics, Israel, West Indies, South Africa, Hong Kong, Indian subcontinent, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, South East Asia Pay TV, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and Latin America.

Deals have also closed with DeAPlaneta (Spain), Tohokushinsha (Japan), Noori Pictures (South Korea), Shaw (Singapore), Odeon (Greece) and Front Row (Middle East).

James will play Peggy Jo – a bank robber who committed her heists while dressed as a man – in the film from Salt director Noyce. Loosely based on the true story of the real-life Peggy Jo, the pic is being pitched as ‘Bonnie but without the Clyde’ and has been adapted for screen by Appaloosa writer Robert Knott.

Producers are Simon Brooks through his Los Angeles production entity Canyon Creek Films. UTA Independent Film Group is handling the U.S. sale. Pic is due to shoot in the U.S. but dates have not been revealed.

