Lily James, Shazad Latif & Emma Thompson To Star In Working Title Rom-Com ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ From Jemima Khan & Shekhar Kapur; Studiocanal Launches Sales — AFM Hot Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a hot one. We can reveal that Lily James (Baby Driver), Shazad Latif (Star Trek: Discovery) and Emma Thompson (Beauty And The Beast) have been set to star in a new Working Title rom-com: What’s Love Got To With It?, which will start next month.

Written and produced by Jemima Khan (Impeachment: American Crime Story) via her Instinct Productions banner, the under-the-radar film will mark the feature return of director Shekhar Kapur (Elizabeth). Also producing are Nicky Kentish Barnes (About A Boy) alongside Working Title’s Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan.

Plot details are being kept under wraps but we understand the cross-cultural rom-com is about love and marriage and is set between London and South Asia. Khan and Latif both have family ties to Pakistan; the former was of course once married to the country’s now Prime Minister and former cricket icon Imran Khan.

Studiocanal will fully finance and launch sales at this week’s virtual AFM, which will be welcome news for buyers on the the hunt for light relief in these challenging times and in a market where high-end comedies and rom-coms have dried up of late.

The Euro studio will release in their own territories – the UK, France, Germany, Australia & New Zealand. Ron Halpern and Joe Naftalin will oversee for the company.

The project is Indian filmmaker Kapur’s first feature as director since 2007 Oscar-winner Elizabeth: The Golden Age, starring Cate Blanchett. It also marks another re-team for star Lily James and Working Title, who have recently collaborated on movies Rebecca, Yesterday, Baby Driver and Darkest Hour.

Former journalist Khan has been ramping up her TV work, with producer credits including the upcoming American Crime Story, last year’s The Case Against Adnan Syed and 2018 drama The Clinton Affair. What’s Love Got To With It? marks her narrative feature debut.