‘Lego Masters’: Fox Confirms Season 2 Renewal Of Will Arnett Toy Competition

Fox has confirmed that it has renewed reality competition format Lego Masters – six months after Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch revealed that it had begun preparing for a second season.

The network has ordered a second run of the 10-part series with host and exec producer Will Arnett returning. It will air in 2021.

The show sees pairs of Lego enthusiasts facing off in brick-building challenges. It launched on Fox in February.

Murdoch revealed the second season preparations during the network’s investor call in May, but it took a while for the deal to close. He said at the time that it was planning for another midseason launch.

Based on the hit British reality-competition series of the same name, Lego Masters is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Brad Pitt’s Plan B.

Throughout the competition, Arnett, alongside expert judges, encourages the builders, introduces challenges and puts the creations to the test until one duo is crowned Lego Masters. No stranger to Lego, Arnett, who voices Lego Batman in The Lego Movie franchise, will also serve as an executive producer on the series.

The series was originally created by Tuesday’s Child for Channel 4, which launched it in the UK in 2017.

“Lego Masters raised the bar for all competition series, wowing fans with its wildly creative builds,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, Fox Entertainment. “Add to that our insanely dynamic host, Will Arnett, and it’s just a great hour of family-friendly fun. We can’t wait to see this new batch of Lego contestants attempt to master Season Two’s even bigger and better challenges, brick by brick.”

“I’m looking forward to getting back to the fun with this next block of shows,” said Arnett. “To say that these Lego puns write themselves takes away from the work I’ve done over the last two and a half minutes.”

Executive producers include showrunner Anthony Dominici, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America, Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Christina Oh from Plan B, Jill Wilfert and Robert May from The Lego Group and Arnett.