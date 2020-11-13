Click to Skip Ad
‘White Lines’ Actor Laurence Fox Dropped By Agency After Racism Row

Brit actor Laurence Fox has been dropped by his reps Artists Rights Group, Deadline can confirm.

The agency’s decision comes after the White Lines actor was involved in a string of controversies related to his political views. Notably, an appearance on flagship BBC show Question Time left Fox in hot water after he claimed it was “racist” for an audience member to refer to him as a “white privileged male” while also refuting that press treatment of Meghan Markle was racist. His comment resulted in more than 200 Ofcom complaints.

Fox took to Twitter to confirm that he had been dropped by ARG, writing that they had let him go over the phone “for reaffirming exactly why I am doing what I’m doing”.

“Still waiting for a single example of anything I’ve ever said or done that could ever be deemed racist,” he added.

ARG has been contacted for comment. It is not clear if he is still repped by his managers Authentic Talent or voice reps Qvoice.

