Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Donald Trump Falsely Blames “Illegal” Votes, MSNBC Cuts Away As He Claims Without Evidence He Was Cheated

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Late Night’s Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert Take On A Stressful Countdown

Trevor Noah
Comedy Central

Donald Trump is not a quitter, if you don’t count his casinos and marriages. So says The Daily Social Distancing Show’s Trevor Noah in his monologue tonight, as we enter Day 3 of a stressful stretch of politics.

“What a difference between 2016 and 2020,” Noah noted. “When Hilary lost, she disappeared. Trump is dragging people one by one onto the witness stand.”

Noah also asked, what case are they bringing to the court? He cited Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani’s belief that Joe Biden might have voted for himself 5000 times, since no observers were allowed in to the Philadelphia counting room. “C’mon, dude,” said Noah. “Joe Biden isn’t voting 5000 times. Have you seen how long the lines have been? Not even Joe Biden wants Joe Biden to be President enough to wait that long.”

 

Meanwhile, Late Night’s Seth Meyers likens today’s comments from Donald Trump to Bill & Ted arguing who gets to ride shotgun on the trip to White Castle.

Stephen Colbert was not in a good mood. Speaking shortly after President Donald Trump’s White House speech, the late night host was livid.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad