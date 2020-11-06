Late Night’s Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert Take On A Stressful Countdown

Donald Trump is not a quitter, if you don’t count his casinos and marriages. So says The Daily Social Distancing Show’s Trevor Noah in his monologue tonight, as we enter Day 3 of a stressful stretch of politics.

“What a difference between 2016 and 2020,” Noah noted. “When Hilary lost, she disappeared. Trump is dragging people one by one onto the witness stand.”

Noah also asked, what case are they bringing to the court? He cited Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani’s belief that Joe Biden might have voted for himself 5000 times, since no observers were allowed in to the Philadelphia counting room. “C’mon, dude,” said Noah. “Joe Biden isn’t voting 5000 times. Have you seen how long the lines have been? Not even Joe Biden wants Joe Biden to be President enough to wait that long.”

Day 3 of Election Day: Trump cries fraud and his supporters can’t agree on a slogan to chant in the streets. pic.twitter.com/reO7CgMkI3 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Late Night’s Seth Meyers likens today’s comments from Donald Trump to Bill & Ted arguing who gets to ride shotgun on the trip to White Castle.

It’s two days since #ElectionDay and we’re still not sure what the future will bring. @SethMeyers takes #ACloserLook at Trump’s anti-democratic attempts to steal the election. https://t.co/Ljtrzp7v1w — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) November 6, 2020

Stephen Colbert was not in a good mood. Speaking shortly after President Donald Trump’s White House speech, the late night host was livid.