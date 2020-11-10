‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Recaps Joe Biden’s Election Win: “Our Long National Acid Trip Is Almost Over”

Following a joyous Saturday Night Live cast and a relieved John Oliver, Seth Meyers reveled in the results of the 2020 election, which declared former vice president Joe Biden the President-elect of the United States. After years of covering President Donald Trump’s various scandals and controversial policies, Meyers said he and the rest of America can start letting their hair down.

“Well, our long national acid trip is almost over and it’s time to pop a claw and a pin and let our designated driver take us home,” Meyers said on Monday night.

Along with not having to continue watching the sitting president’s antics day in and day out, Meyers said that “getting rid of Trump is just a quality of life issue.” However, Meyers recognized that Trump and his inner circle haven’t been all that accepting of the results and criticized them for their push to invalidate the choice of the American people.

Even before the AP first called the presidential election in Biden’s favor, Trump and members of his team pushed their supporters and officials to question the legitimacy of the mail-in votes that came in the night of the election and after.

“This isn’t just a case of hurt feelings or hurt egos, this is the beating heart of Trump-ism, the paranoid authoritarian belief that your political opponents are illegitimate,” Meyers said. “Even though Trump may be on his way out, the deep rot that his rise has exposed within our political system isn’t going anywhere anytime soon and we can’t pretend otherwise.”

Meyers also knocked the odd press conference Rudy Giuliani held at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping plant, instead of a Four Seasons Hotel. He dubbed the Giuliani’s speech at the less-than-grand location a “fitting way for the Trump presidency to end,” and took a jab at the past four years, from Trump’s election to Saturday’s political event.

“They tried to stage a deranged press conference to undermine our democracy and it ended in a humiliating spectacle brought on by their incompetence,” he said. “Five years ago this whole nightmare started in a golden tower in Manhattan. Now it’s ending in a landscaping company in Philadelphia.”

Watch Meyer’s complete “A Closer Look” segment above.