LAPD Declares Unlawful Assembly, Makes Arrests After Large Crowd Of Election Demonstrators Gathers Near Staples Center

Staples Center
Staples Center Kirby Lee via AP

After a large crowd of demonstrators gathered near the Staples Center in Downtown L.A. on Tuesday night, the LAPD declared an unlawful assembly and, after a dispersal order, began making arrests. “At this time, anyone in the area is to leave immediately and follow all orders from any police officer,” the LAPD said on Twitter.

Some of those gathered were there to protest D.A. Jackie Lacey, who is facing challenger George Gascon in tonight’s election. Fox11 reported that some demonstrators have been detained. While that could not confirmed, an LAPD photo from the scene seemed to corroborate the Fox report.

NBCLA reported that one police captain said some of those gathered were questioned about what he called “Antifa garb.” Some demonstrators with knee pads and helmets were reportedly detained.

One attendee called the gathering “BLMLA’s election party.”

Earlier, videos posted to social media showed police arriving in force. Once there, they reportedly established a skirmish line in the area of Staples Center.

As Deadline reported earlier, the LAPD issued a tactical alert this afternoon in order to “address any incidents that may occur as a result of Election Day activities.”

Tuesday afternoon, Ava DuVernay spoke at a BLMLA event outside the Staples Center voting facility.

According to Deadline’s Dominic Patten, large portions of DTLA, Hollywood and the eastern part of the city have been boarded up in anticipation of people taking to the streets if Donald Trump is reelected. Among other signs, the declaration of the tactical alert had been anticipated as the LAPD earlier today tightened restrictions of what protesters could and could not bring to demonstrations – as Deadline reported.

City News Service contributed to this report.

