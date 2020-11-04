LAPD Declares Unlawful Assembly, Makes Arrests After Large Crowd Of Election Demonstrators Gathers Near Staples Center

After a large crowd of demonstrators gathered near the Staples Center in Downtown L.A. on Tuesday night, the LAPD declared an unlawful assembly and, after a dispersal order, began making arrests. “At this time, anyone in the area is to leave immediately and follow all orders from any police officer,” the LAPD said on Twitter.

Due to a large and unruly crowd, the LAPD has declared an unlawful assembly & issued a dispersal order in the area of Pico & Figueroa northwest corner. At this time, anyone in the area is to leave immediately and follow all orders from any police officer. This area is now closed. pic.twitter.com/SwNRsznqE2 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 4, 2020

Some of those gathered were there to protest D.A. Jackie Lacey, who is facing challenger George Gascon in tonight’s election. Fox11 reported that some demonstrators have been detained. While that could not confirmed, an LAPD photo from the scene seemed to corroborate the Fox report.

NBCLA reported that one police captain said some of those gathered were questioned about what he called “Antifa garb.” Some demonstrators with knee pads and helmets were reportedly detained.

@LAPD declares unlawful assembly near @STAPLESCenter vote center after a captain on scene tells me undercover officers spotted several people in all black dressed in what he calls “Antifa garb,” and detained them to question why they were putting on knee pads and helmets. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/R2jgXTeJ4R — Christine Kim (@ChristineNBCLA) November 4, 2020

One attendee called the gathering “BLMLA’s election party.”

Related Story LAPD Declares Citywide Tactical Alert For Possible Election Unrest; NYPD Ramps Up, National Guard Activated In Battleground States - Update

Just arrived at @BLMLA ‘s election party. There’s about 150 people here, the mood is very light. Music is playing and people dance while watching election updates. pic.twitter.com/yIm7eOGmKJ — Cogeian (@cogeian) November 4, 2020

Earlier, videos posted to social media showed police arriving in force. Once there, they reportedly established a skirmish line in the area of Staples Center.

There are now two arrest squads, one at each end of a 100 foot skirmish line. pic.twitter.com/cyIvbsD2Bl — Cogeian (@cogeian) November 4, 2020

LAPD pushed into the protest from behind and arrested multiple protesters in black bloc. They then hit multiple protesters with batons. This was a peaceful election viewing. pic.twitter.com/lZHARwD0rM — Cogeian (@cogeian) November 4, 2020

Most of the group has dispersed and began marching now. Media remains in a designated area by LAPD. pic.twitter.com/mydzvlDSHm — Cogeian (@cogeian) November 4, 2020

As Deadline reported earlier, the LAPD issued a tactical alert this afternoon in order to “address any incidents that may occur as a result of Election Day activities.”

The LAPD has declared a citywide tactical alert to ensure sufficient resources to address any incidents that may arise as a result of Election Day activities, but is not a result of any specific incident. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 3, 2020

Tuesday afternoon, Ava DuVernay spoke at a BLMLA event outside the Staples Center voting facility.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay speaks at Election Day Marathon Party at the Polls hosted by Black Lives Matter Los Angeles at the Staples Center. More 📷 #AvaDuVernay 👉 https://t.co/oMKcGWcIUD#BLMLA #blacklivesmatter #Vote2020 #VOTE #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/zYtDGKMwb4 — Getty Images Entertainment (@GettyVIP) November 4, 2020

According to Deadline’s Dominic Patten, large portions of DTLA, Hollywood and the eastern part of the city have been boarded up in anticipation of people taking to the streets if Donald Trump is reelected. Among other signs, the declaration of the tactical alert had been anticipated as the LAPD earlier today tightened restrictions of what protesters could and could not bring to demonstrations – as Deadline reported.

Effective today, November 3rd, 55.07 LAMC has been amended to include laser pointers or laser-style devices to the list of prohibited items while attending or participating in any public demonstration, rally, protest, picket line or public assembly. A violation is a misdemeanor. pic.twitter.com/ZjBaDZhbxB — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 3, 2020

City News Service contributed to this report.