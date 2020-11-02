Lady Gaga Fires Back At Donald Trump’s Campaign After They Try To Turn Her Biden Support Into A Liability

Joe Biden and Lady Gaga at an event at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in 2016.

When Joe Biden’s campaign announced that he would appear with Lady Gaga at a Pittsburgh event on Monday evening, Donald Trump’s campaign went into overdrive.

They blasted out a press release referring to the singer as an “anti-fracking activist,” referring to a 2012 social media post. The fracking issue has been a centerpiece of Trump’s closing message in the state, while Biden has denied the president’s claim that he would ban it. The AP fact check has ruled “false” the Trump campaign claim that Biden has proposed banning fracking.

Gaga responded to the Trump campaign’s communications director, Tim Murtaugh, writing on Twitter, “HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris”

“What is a fracking? Keep your jobs PA,” she wrote.

HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris https://t.co/k2ODfQNkF3 pic.twitter.com/Iy3Nj8aYMR — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2020

The choice of the Biden campaign to have Gaga headline one of their final events is not unexpected. When he was Vice President, he and Gaga promoted the White House’s campaign to battle campus sexual assault, and he introduced her performance at the Oscars in 2016. She says that he has been a “good friend,” and on social media, she has emphasized her connections to the Keystone state. Gaga also campaigned with Hillary Clinton in 2016, and along with Jon Bon Jovi appeared at her final rally in North Carolina.

Trump tweeted about Gaga on Monday morning. “Just learned that Sleepy Joe Biden is campaigning in Pennsylvania with Lady Gaga, a proud member of ‘Artists Against Fracking.’ This is more proof that he would ban Fracking and skyrocket your energy prices.”