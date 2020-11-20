LA North Studios Developing New Soundstage In Santa Clarita, CA For 2021

Trammell Crow Company (TCC) and Clarion Partners, LLC announced today that LA North Studios, one of Santa Clarita’s newest and largest sound stage facility and studio operators, has signed a five-year lease to take over 113,640 square feet at Building 5 at The Center at Needham Ranch. LA North plans to convert the space into a fully functioning satellite soundstage hub when it opens early next year.

LA North Studios provides sound stages, studios and other production services to major film studios including Warner Bros., Amazon Studios, Showtime, Netflix, Disney and Universal. Building 5 at the Center at Needham Ranch is LA North Studios’ third production facility in Santa Clarita. LA North Studios footprint in the Santa Clarita Valley now includes more than 277K square feet of production space catering to small and large film, television and digital productions. Their main campus in Santa Clarita, California features five sound stages, a fully operational on-site construction mill and production space totaling 143K square feet.

“As we have grown and scaled our business, LA North Studios has quickly become a preferred production facility in the region. All of our sound stages are fully committed, and this expansion allows us to meet our clients’ needs today and into the future,” said LA North Co-Founders Anthony Syracuse and John Prabhu.

“For entertainment uses, the Santa Clarita Valley continues to experience significant growth in the amount of local production facilities that operate here. This area is a competitive, and often more attractive, alternative to Los Angeles,” said John Balestra, Principal with TCC’s SoCal – Los Angeles Business Unit. “While this is an industrial park and we welcome traditional industrial uses like warehousing, last-mile distribution and manufacturing, you cannot deny the long-term viability of industries like media and entertainment. Today, streaming and content creation is more important than ever, and we are pleased to have LA North Studios at The Center at Needham Ranch”

CBRE’s Craig Peters and Doug Sonderegger represented the TCC and Clarion in the transaction.

“This lease with LA North Studios further validates that The Center at Needham Ranch is the perfect location for entertainment-related companies. LA North Studios is exactly the type of company we were hoping to find for The Center and is an ideal fit for the project. Their new stages will be able to accommodate the growing demand from content creators to find space within the studio zone,” commented Peters. “The Center at Needham Ranch has some of the only 36-foot clear height buildings in the market. For entertainment, studio and production uses, the higher ceilings in the space is a significant advantage. In addition to the ceilings, the park-like environment will continue to make the Center at Needham Ranch a key target for entertainment and production occupiers.”