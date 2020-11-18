LA Media Fund New Slate Ventures Raises $100 Million To Invest In “Culturally Impactful” Projects

New Slate Ventures — the media and entertainment fund of LA-based private equity firm Sinai Capital Partners — has raised $100 million to invest in “culturally impactful” projects and expand its slate of original IP.

New Slate, led by Sinai partners Jordan Fudge, Jeremy Allen and Zach White, finances content it calls intersectional and inclusive to support diverse voices. Its 2020 slate includes Lena Waithe- produced The 40-Year-Old Version, directed, written by, and starring Radha Blank, acquired out of Sundance and released by Netflix; The United States Vs. Billie Holiday, directed and co-written Lee Daniels, starring Andra Day that was acquired by Paramount at the Cannes virtual market; an untitled Magic Johnson doc; and The 24th, directed and written by Kevin Willmott and starring Trai Byers –an official SXSW selection that premiered in August through Vertical Entertainment.

In development, New Slate has an untitled Michael Milken limited series to be written by Terrence Winter.

Separately, sister fund Sinai Ventures, the PE parent’s venture capital tech arm, raised $500 million — bringing Sinai Capital’s combined assets under management to $800 million. Sinai Ventures will use the fresh cash to invest in late-stage software and tech companies across categories. Incubated in a multibillion-dollar family office, Sinai Ventures has more than 85 portfolio companies including Pinterest, Carta, Roman Health, Compass, Unqork, and Hippo Insurance. Moving forward, Sinai Ventures will look to invest across all stages but with a targeted focus on growth-stage and pre-IPO companies.