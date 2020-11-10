Sundance Pic ‘La Leyenda Negra’ Lands At HBO, Gets Premiere Date On HBO Latino & HBO Max – Watch The Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: La Leyenda Negra, the Patricia Vidal Delgado pic that premiered in the NEXT section of this year’s Sundance Film Festival, has been acquired by HBO. As part of the North American rights deal unveiled Tuesday, it will debut December 4 on HBO Latino and also will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The timely drama written and directed by Delgado centers on Aleteia (Monica Betancourt), an El Salvadorian immigrant who transfers to a Compton high school and struggles to make friends. Having grown up in the U.S., she has made underground activism the foundation for making her voice heard but sees everything thrown into limbo when her Temporary Protected Status is compromised and her future becomes uncertain. She befriends Rosarito (Kailei Lopez), a popular girl tired of her vapid clique and drawn to Aleteia’s resilience. As the girls grow closer, Aleteia becomes more determined than ever to fight to stay in the home she has always known. Irlanda Moreno, Justin Avila, Sammy Flores and Juan Reynoso also star.

Check out the trailer here:

Alicia Herder and Marcel Perez produced La Leyenda Negra, which is executive produced by Julianna Politsky, with Joshua Levion as associate producer.

“A major accomplishment of this piece are the performances pulled from non-actors by Patricia,” said Politsky. “The leads were actual students from Compton High Shcool drawing from their personal experiences in the Latinx community. A timely, coming-of-age piece that supports female-driven, Latinx, LGBTQIA stories and voices.”

The deal was negotiated by HBO and HBO Max SVP Content Acquisitions Leslie Cohen and Andrew Herwitz on behalf of the filmmakers.