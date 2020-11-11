Kris Thykier’s Archery Pictures & Danny Perkins’ Elysian Film Group Form UK Comedy Label Mews Films; Hire Kurban Kassam As MD

Kris Thykier’s Archery Pictures, which has credits including the upcoming Colin Firth-starring Mincemeat and Sky Atlantic series Riviera, is teaming with Elysian Film Group, the banner formed by ex Studiocanal UK boss Danny Perkins, to create a new label focused on producing comedy for the UK theatrical market.

Mews Films will be run by MD Kurban Kassam, who has credits including Sally Potter’s The Party. He will report into Thykier, Perkins and Alex Marshall, COO, and Judy Counihan, Creative Director of Archery Pictures. Development will be overseen by Archery Pictures, with Jon Champion acting as Development Co-Ordinator in conjunction with Jed Benedict, Elysian’s Head of Development and Acquisition.

A multi-year agreement has been struck for Archery and Elysian to provide development funding for established and emerging talent, with the aim of producing commercial comedy films for UK theatrical. The team say they will are looking to highlight underrepresented BAME and female talent.

Elysian was officially launched earlier this year by Perkins. The company has backing from CAA for its distribution wing and is also developing film and TV projects including Take That musical Greatest Days, which is scheduled for production in early 2021.

Kris Thykier commented: “We believe that there is a significant commercial market in the UK for homegrown comedy movies. There has never been a time when more people needed laughter in their lives. I am delighted to partner with the team at Elysian, and am particularly looking forward to working with Danny Perkins, who has been a champion of British comedy throughout his career and truly understands how to connect audiences with the best of British talent.”

Danny Perkins added: “There is a rich tradition of great British comedy voices and we look forward to finding and delivering the next generation to the big screen in the UK and beyond. I’m delighted to be working with Kris and the team. Together, we have developed a talent-friendly structure that will reflect the current state of the market, which will provide clear opportunities in these uncertain times.”