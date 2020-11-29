Kobe Bryant To Be Inducted Into Basketball Hall Of Fame In May 2021

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant will join fellow NBA greats Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett in the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts in May 2021, the NBA annnounced Saturday.

The ceremony was originally scheduled for August, but was postponed by the pandemic. Bryant was announced in April as a posthumous inductee.

Bryant died at age 41 in January, along with daughter, Gianna, 13, and seven others.

Other inductees in May include two-time NBA championship winner Rudy Tomjanovich; Kim Mulkey, who coaches Baylor’s women’s basketball team; Bentley’s 1,000-game-winner, Barbara Stevens; three-time Final Four coach Eddie Sutton; and the former FIBA Secretary General, Patrick Baumann.

Baumann, who was selected by the international committee, died in October. Sutton died in May.