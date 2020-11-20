Kirby Morrow Dies: Prolific Anime Voiceover Artist, ‘Stargate’ Actor Was 47

Kirby Morrow, who was a mainstay of English-language dubs of anime classics, has died at age 47. No cause of death has been established.

Anime fans around the world poured out their grief in online tributes. Morrow’s credits include voicing Cyclops in the animated productions of X-Men: Evolution, as Goku in the Canadian import of Dragon Ball Z, as Cole in the LEGO Ninjago series, as Miroku in the English dub of Inuyasha and its various spinoffs, and as Trowa in the dubbed version of anime series Mobile Suit Gundam Wing.

His most recent roles were as the voice of Miroku for Funimation’s imported version of the Inuyasha sequel series Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, and he costarred in the LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar series, which aired in the US on Nickelodeon.

In television, Morrow’s best known role was in Stargate: Atlantis, where he appeared in eight episodes of the series as Captain Dave Kleinman. He returned in Stargate Universe.

The “Stargate” fan site GateWorld.net said Morrow’s brother, Casey announced his brother’s death in a Facebook post on Thursday.

No survivors or memorial plans were immediately available.