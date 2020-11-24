Elle Driver Inks Pre-Sales On AFM Home-Invasion Sleeper Hit ‘See For Me’ With Skyler Davenport, Jessica Parker Kennedy & Kim Coates

EXCLUSIVE: Paris-based sales firm Elle Driver has inked a slew of pre-sales on under-the-radar home invasion thriller See For Me, which was one of the sleeper hits at the virtual AFM.

Visually impaired actress Skyler Davenport, in her first leading film role, stars alongside Sons Of Anarchy star Kim Coates, The Flash actress Jessica Parker Kennedy, Laura Vandervoort (Smallville), Joe Pingue (Godless), Pascal Langdale (Killjoys) and George Tchortov (Goon).

The film, currently in post-production, follows blind teenager Sophie who is house-sitting at a secluded mansion which comes under attack from thieves seeking a hidden safe. Her only means of defence is an i-phone app called See For Me which connects her to Kelly, a veteran and volunteer across the country who spends her days playing first-person shooter games online and who now must see on Sophie’s behalf.

Elle Driver closed deals off the promo and script for German Speaking Europe (Atlas Film), CIS (Central Partnership), Spain (Inopia Films), Latin America (BF Distribution), Benelux (Dutch Filmworks), Korea (Cree Pictures), Middle East (N Stars) and Portugal (Cinemundo).

There are also pacts with Indonesia (PT Prima Cinema Multimedia), HK and Macao (Intercontinental), Vietnam/Cambodia/Myanmar/Laos (Noori Pictures), Taiwan (Cai Chang), South Africa (Empire Entertainment) and Malaysia and Brunei (Square Box).

There are talks for U.S., France, Japan, Italy and additional Asian markets.

Randall Okita directs from a script by Adam Yorke and Tommy Gushue. Producers are Toronto-based Wildling Pictures, whose credits include Nikolaj Coster-Waldau thriller The Silencing and David Bowie movie Stardust.

Davenport, who has overcome significant adversity since suffering a stroke in 2012, has largely worked in voice over until now, including on a string of Japanese anime series and video games such as Final Fantasy. She has also appeared in series NCIS: Los Angeles and Salem. 2017 short film Young Adult played at Cannes, London and Toronto.