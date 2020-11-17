Kid Cudi Launches Mad Solar Production & Music Management Company Backed By Bron

EXCLUSIVE: Actor and Grammy-winning recording artist Kid Cudi (aka Scott Mescudi) has teamed with Dennis Cummings and Karina Manashil to found production and music management company Mad Solar with the backing of Bron, which provides corporate back office and production support, including financing, marketing, and sales.

“Beyond excited to be launching my production company Mad Solar and partnering with Bron, whose creative vision and storytelling has transformed the industry,” Mescudi said. “I am so very proud of the slate that we are developing and can’t WAIT for you all to see what we got cookin’.”

Mad Solar is producing the upcoming Netflix animated series Entergalactic, which Mescudi co-created alongside Kenya Barris. Based on original music by Mescudi, the series, which Mescudi writes, executive produces and stars in, follows a young man on his journey to discover love.

Additionally, Mad Solar has teamed with A24 and Bron Studios on the horror film X. Written and directed by Ti West, X stars Mia Goth, Mescudi and Jenna Ortega. Kevin Turen, Sam Levinson and Ashley Levinson of Little Lamb Productions and Jacob Jaffke will produce. Mescudi, Cummings, Manashil and Gilbert are executive producers on the film which will begin production early 2021.

“Scott Mescudi’s growth as a creative and an entrepreneur has been impressive,” said Aaron L. Gilbert, Bron Chairman. “For Bron, the strategic relationship with Mad Solar is key in our efforts to support the entertainment industry’s top creatives, as well as expand Bron’s access to the best in class music and sports talent through Mad Solar’s management division.”

Mescudi can be seen in Season 3 of HBO’s Westworld and Nick Jarecki’s indie feature Dreamland opposite Gary Oldman. He also had a key supporting role in MGM’s Bill & Ted Face The Music and played one of the leads of Luca Guadagnino’s HBO series We Are Who We Are.

Upcoming Bron film releases include Jordan Peele’s Candyman; the Aretha Franklin biography Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson; Judas and the Black Messiah, starring Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield; Barry Levinson’s Harry Haft, starring Ben Foster; Taylor Sheridan’s Those Who Wish Me Dead, starring Angelina Jolie; David Lowery’s The Green Knight, starring Dev Patel; and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the third collaboration with Jason Reitman.