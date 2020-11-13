Kevin Nealon To Co-Create & Star In ‘Hiking With Kevin’ Comedy In Works At TBS Based On His YouTube Series

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Nealon is bringing his popular YouTube unscripted comedy series Hiking with Kevin to Television. TBS is developing a half-hour scripted adaptation which Nealon will headline and will co-create and executive produce with former Modern Family executive producer Danny Zuker.

Nealon created and hosts Hiking with Kevin, which has released more than 100 episodes on YouTube. In it, Nealon interviews his A-list celebrity friends on hikes throughout the country. His guests have included Adam Sandler, Conan O’Brien, Caitlyn Jenner, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tiffany Haddish and Courteney Cox, among others, many of whom are expected to re-appear in the scripted version on TBS.

Executive producing the television adaptation alongside Nealon and Zuker are Marc Gurvitz, George Heller, and Seth Jacobs via Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Nealon is best known for his nine-year stint (1986-1995) as a cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, where he created a number of memorable characters and did a three-year stint as anchor of ‘Weekend Update’. Also known for his role in Showtime’s Weeds, Nealon most recently co-starred in CBS’ comedy series Man With A Plan.

Zuker was an executive producer on all 11 seasons of Modern Family, sharing in five Emmy awards for Outstanding Comedy Series during his run. He’s also known for engaging Donald Trump in a multi-year Twitter war which spawned his best-selling book He Started It! My Twitter War with Trump.

Nealon and Zuker are both repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Zuker’s lawyer is Hansen Jacobson. Nealon’s ageny is Gersh.

Here is Hiking With Kevin‘s episode featuring Adam Sandler: