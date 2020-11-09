Kevin Mayer, Former Top Disney And TikTok Exec, Joins Len Blavatnik’s Access Industries In Advisory Role

Kevin Mayer, who spearheaded Disney’s pivot to direct-to-consumer streaming and briefly served as TikTok’s CEO, has joined billionaire Len Blavatnik’s investment company Access Industries as a senior media adviser.

Blavatnik has stakes in Warner Music Group, which recently had a successful IPO, as well as sports streaming service DAZN and music and audio streaming outlet Deezer.

Mayer, who had been in talks with private equity firm RedBird Capital, will focus on Access’ media businesses and identify new opportunities. A press release said the activities would range “from wireless communications and production services to broadcast/streaming media and entertainment licensing ventures.”

Before running Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer & International unit and launching Disney+ in 2019, Mayer spent more than two decades at Disney, primarily in its strategic planning group. He led a series of high-profile acquisitions, including Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm, BAMTech and most of 21st Century Fox.

When Bob Chapek was named successor to Bob Iger as CEO, Mayer was announced as CEO of TikTok, the fast-growing video sharing app owned by China-based ByteDance. Amid a flurry of actions by the administration of President Donald Trump, which culminated in Oracle taking a stake in the company, Mayer resigned in August.

“Kevin has an unrivalled depth of experience building successful global media and entertainment enterprises,” Blavatnik said. “He will bring invaluable knowledge and insight across a range of Access’s investment areas.”

Mayer said, “I look forward to helping Access build on the success of its leading media and entertainment businesses as a key component of my future endeavors. Len has created a company with a variety of impressive assets well positioned to move forward strongly in the years ahead.”