Kevin Bacon Joins Action Thriller ‘One Way’ Opposite Colson Baker & Travis Fimmel – AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Bacon has come aboard Andrew Baird’s action thriller One Way, joining already announced cast Colson Baker and Travis Fimmel.

In One Way, Freddy (Baker) goes on the run with a bag full of cash after a robbery of his former crime boss goes wrong. With a potentially fatal wound, he slips onto a bus headed into the unrelenting California desert. After a call for help, Freddy’s estranged father (Bacon) betrays him, notifying the crime boss where he is. With his life slipping through his fingers, Freddy is left with very few choices to survive.

Production is expected to commence in February in Los Angeles and Tulsa, OK. Highland Film Group is handling worldwide sales during the virtual AFM for the title, which is scripted by Ben Conway.

“Kevin Bacon is one of the most talented and internationally recognizable actors of his generation. We are thrilled that he is joining Colson Baker and Travis Fimmel to star in One Way,” said Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser. “Bacon is perfect for this role! We are really looking forward to shooting with him and the rest of the terrific cast and crew next January,” continued Highland Film Group COO Delphine Perrier.

Baird adds, “I’m really excited to work with Kevin. He was already a major star when he really caught my eye as Willie O’Keefe in Oliver Stone’s JFK. To me he showed a new, raw and very powerful side. His turn in The Woodsman should have won him an Oscar and I love his work in his new show City on a Hill. Kevin and I have had great discussions about his role and he will be bringing all of this edge and power and his darker side to Fred Sr. in One Way where he plays the father to Freddy. It’s going to be wild ride and an iconic turn!”

A star for more than three decades since his breakout roles in Diner and Footloose, Bacon won Golden Globe and SAG honors for his lead role in the television movie Taking Chance, and was also nominated for a Golden Globe for his supporting role in The River Wild and a SAG Award for Murder in the First. He has received three other SAG Award nominations with the ensembles of Frost/Nixon, Mystic River, and Apollo 13. Bacon starred in the Amazon Original series I Love Dick and The Following. He currently stars in the Showtime series City on a Hill. His feature credits include A Few Good Men, Black Mass, JFK, The Big Picture and most recently the Blumhouse thriller You Should Have Left.

Tim Palmer, Martin Brennan and Jib Polhemus are producing One Way with Bill Grantham serving as executive producer. The film was developed with funding from Northern Ireland Screen and Screen Ireland.

Bacon’s representatives are MGMT, attorney Fred Gaines and Viewpoint. Baird is repped by source | management + production.