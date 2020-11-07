Click to Skip Ad
Kenneth Jones Dies: Actor In Memorable Scene In Horror Classic ‘Phantasm’

Kenneth Jones, a character actor best remembered for his role as the “Caretaker” in Phantasm, has died. The film’s director, Don Coscarelli, reported the death via Twitter. No age or cause of death was given.

Coscarelli said Jones was in “the most impactful scene” in Phantasm. In the 1979 film, Jones’s character was drilled through the head by the Tall Man’s silver sphere. A river of blood was the result. (trigger warning on video: it’s gory).

“Everyone who came in contact with Ken loved him. He was warm, talented, and a devoted family man. The fans loved meeting him in recent years at the conventions with his loving daughter Jennifer and grandson EJ by his side. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Prior to Phantasm, Jones appeared in Coscarelli’s 1976 comedy Kenny & Company, and he later appeared in the 1993 film Hidden Fears, starring Meg Foster and Frederic Forrest.

No information was available on survivors or a memorial service.

