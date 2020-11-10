Kenneth Branagh & Olivia Cooke Voicing Animation ‘Fireheart’

Kenneth Branagh (Death On The Nile), Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One), Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead), and William Shatner are voicing the lead characters in animated family adventure Fireheart.

Anton (Paddington) is backing the project and will unveil first footage at AFM in partnership with CAA; the pic has sold out internationally. eOne has key rights for Australia, UK, Germany, Spain, Benelux and Canada.

Set in New York in the roaring twenties, Fireheart tells the story of a young girl aspiring to be the world’s first female firefighter who, refusing to let others define her, heroically fights for her dream.

Laurent Zeitoun is directing the movie, alongside Yann Zenou, and wrote the script with Daphne Ballon and Jennica Harper. Animation is taking place at L’Atelier Animation studios in Montreal. The film’s soundtrack will include re-orchestrated 1920’s style covers of modern pop songs. Zeitoun and Zenou’s Main Journey produced with Anton and Caramel Films.

Additional cast roles include Mara Junot as Laura Divine, Wilex Ly as Jin, Ryan W. Garcia as Ricardo.